Resources
More Obituaries for James Robotham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jim" Robotham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Jim" Robotham Obituary
James "Jim" Robotham

Dowling - James "Jim" Robotham, of Dowling, passed away July 29, 2019, while enjoying a ride on his bike. Above all, Jim was sure about his faith in his Lord and is now in His presence. He was a devoted family man, with a big heart for those he loved, including his wife of 54 years, Ardyce, his children and his grandkids. Jim was a hard worker, dedicated to his projects and helping others. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, wilderness canoe trips, kayaking, hiking and biking. He was an enthusiastic Michigan State fan (Go Green!). Jim enjoyed a career at The Kellogg Company for 33 years, retiring in 1999. For a complete life tribute visit https://danielsfuneralhome.net/book-of-memories/3933621/Robotham-James/index.php.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.