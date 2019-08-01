|
|
James "Jim" Robotham
Dowling - James "Jim" Robotham, of Dowling, passed away July 29, 2019, while enjoying a ride on his bike. Above all, Jim was sure about his faith in his Lord and is now in His presence. He was a devoted family man, with a big heart for those he loved, including his wife of 54 years, Ardyce, his children and his grandkids. Jim was a hard worker, dedicated to his projects and helping others. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, wilderness canoe trips, kayaking, hiking and biking. He was an enthusiastic Michigan State fan (Go Green!). Jim enjoyed a career at The Kellogg Company for 33 years, retiring in 1999. For a complete life tribute visit https://danielsfuneralhome.net/book-of-memories/3933621/Robotham-James/index.php.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Aug. 1, 2019