James Walker



Battle Creek - James R. Walker, 67, of Battle Creek, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Borgess Medical Center. He was born on September 28, 1951, the son of Ralph C. Walker and Betty J. (Brooks) Walker.



Jim participated with many agencies to help communities, he was the director of the Tri-County Agency of the United Way of Battle Creek. Jim retired as a Int'l UAW Rep out Region 1C. He was active in the Democratic Party, placing signs and handing out fliers. Jim was a lifelong member and an avid supporter of the Andrus Street Church of God.



Jim is survived by his Wife, Susan J. (Kelley) Walker; Son, James R. Walker Jr.; Daughter, Kelley (Marc) Johnson; Sister, Kathy (Greg) Rogers; Grandchildren, Calvin, Alivia, Marcus, Makayla and Marshall and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his Mother, Betty J. Walker.



Jim was an avid golfer, he loved watching sports, traveling with his family, seeing new places, being involved in the church, telling jokes and making people laugh. He was a great man that loved helping people any way that he could. Jim committed himself to what he believed in no matter the cost to himself or his family. He will truly be missed by those that knew him and loved him.



Visitation will be held at the Baxter Funeral Service, on Thursday February 21, at 6-8 pm and 10-11 am on Friday at Adrus Street Church.



Funeral services will be held at the Andrus Street Church of God, 765 Andrus Street, on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11:00 am with Pastor Jake Affeldt officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Andrus Street Church of God.



Interment will take place at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens. Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Feb. 20, 2019