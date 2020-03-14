|
|
Janeine Ann Hansen (Dyer)
Ypsilanti - Janeine Ann Hansen (Dyer) was born May 4, 1948 in Battle Creek, Michigan. She died March 3, 2020 in Ypsilanti, Michigan after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. She was 71 years old.
Janeine was preceded in death by her parents, Noel and Verlie Dyer; her brother, Rick Dyer; her former husband James Jay Hansen; and one nephew. She is survived by her sister, Bonnie Newton; her daughters, Amy Hansen and Angela Corso; as well as one grandson; and twelve nieces and nephews.
Janeine grew up in Battle Creek and attended Lakeview High School. She was an artist who worked in graphic design. In her later years, she worked as a nurse's assistant at the Veteran's Administration Hospital helping disabled veterans with dementia. She enjoyed spending time at her home on Little Clear Lake with her beloved dog, Ziggy and visiting her daughters and grandson.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Battle Creek VA Medical Center Inpatient Mental Health Unit fund (1014) online here at the E-Donate link: https://www.battlecreek.va.gov/giving/donate.asp.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020