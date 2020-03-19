Resources
Janet Lee Swain

Janet Lee Swain

Union City - Janet Lee Swain, 76, passed away March 16, 2020. She was born July 27, 1943 in Union City, Michigan to the late Loren Henry and Eula M. Gregg.

She was a graduate of the University of Michigan and a registered nurse at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center. She was also a part-time Clinical Supervisor for the Kellogg Community College Nursing program.

She was preceded in death by both Loren and Eula Gregg.

Janet is survived by her son, Gregg Allen Albright, his wife Sompong Albright and a sister, Gloria Gregg.

Per Janet's wishes, cremation will take place and no services will be held.

Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Kalamazoo County, 3661 Easy Street, Kalamazoo, MI 49001.

Please visit Janet's personalized online guestbook at https://www.langelands.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020
