|
|
Janet Louise Speelman
Battle Creek - Died Friday, July 26, 2019, in Battle Creek surrounded by her family. Janet was born on May 31, 1937, in Battle Creek, the daughter of Laurence E. and Mildred E. ( Nicewander) Geer. She had been a lifelong resident of the area graduating from Battle Creek Central High School in 1955. On May 18, 1957, she was united in marriage to James D. Speelman who preceded her in death in 1995. She was employed at the Kellogg Company for 5 years and then was a crossing guard in Springfield for 25 years. She enjoyed gardening, reading, playing cards and puzzles. Surviving are a daughter, Debbra (Mitch) Miller of Battle Creek ; sons, Robert L. (Pam) Speelman and Donald C. Speelman of Lawton, MI; a sister, Kathryn (Theodore ) Laurain of Guatemala; 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Geer. Private funeral services will be held. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Michigan Chapter, 2266 Livernois, Suite 410, Troy, MI 48083. Arrangements by the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on July 28, 2019