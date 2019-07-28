Services
Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc
703 Capital Ave Sw
Battle Creek, MI 49015
(269) 962-5191
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Speelman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Louise Speelman


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Louise Speelman Obituary
Janet Louise Speelman

Battle Creek - Died Friday, July 26, 2019, in Battle Creek surrounded by her family. Janet was born on May 31, 1937, in Battle Creek, the daughter of Laurence E. and Mildred E. ( Nicewander) Geer. She had been a lifelong resident of the area graduating from Battle Creek Central High School in 1955. On May 18, 1957, she was united in marriage to James D. Speelman who preceded her in death in 1995. She was employed at the Kellogg Company for 5 years and then was a crossing guard in Springfield for 25 years. She enjoyed gardening, reading, playing cards and puzzles. Surviving are a daughter, Debbra (Mitch) Miller of Battle Creek ; sons, Robert L. (Pam) Speelman and Donald C. Speelman of Lawton, MI; a sister, Kathryn (Theodore ) Laurain of Guatemala; 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Geer. Private funeral services will be held. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Michigan Chapter, 2266 Livernois, Suite 410, Troy, MI 48083. Arrangements by the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now