Services
Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc
703 Capital Ave Sw
Battle Creek, MI 49015
(269) 962-5191
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc
703 Capital Ave Sw
Battle Creek, MI 49015
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc
703 Capital Ave Sw
Battle Creek, MI 49015
Battle Creek - Janet Marie Fifer, age 84 of Battle Creek passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at her home. She was born August 10, 1934 in Jackson, Michigan the daughter of Carl and Marie (Koolow) Clapp. Janet was a 1952 graduate of Lakeview High School and worked at the Post Credit Union for 30 years prior to her retirement. She was a member of the P.N.A. Club, Moose Lodge Auxiliary and enjoyed travel, fishing and bowling. On June 23, 1958 she was married to Leon J. Fifer who survives. Also surviving are one brother and two sisters: Margaret Henderson, David Durrop and Maxine Alton; five nieces and nephews: John Burrill, Karen Vandeveen, Constance Lewandowski, Paul Fifer and Anna Bauer. The family will receive friends at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the funeral home with Deacon Paul Fifer officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on June 11, 2019
