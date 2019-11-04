|
Janet Maxine Livers
Galesburg - Janet Maxine Livers, age 83 of Galesburg, MI passed away Saturday morning, November 2, 2019 at her home with her family at her side. She was born November 15, 1935 in Battle Creek the daughter of the late Herbert "Pete" and Gladys (Smittendorf) King. She was a graduate of Lakeview High School, Battle Creek and was employed as a production Controller for 25 years in injection molding companies retiring from Valley Plastics.
Janet was an active member of Scotts United Methodist Church holding many positions including president of the Scotts chapter of the United Methodist Women Organization, Lay Leader and member of the bell choir.
As part of a military family living in Montana she was a Welcome Wagon hostess. Her hobbies include reading, knitting, crocheting and travel. She enjoy the Civic Theater and Turkeyville performances often with her brother Jim.
On March 2, 1957 in Climax, MI, Janet was united in marriage to Frank H. Livers who preceded her in death on Nov. 15, 2009. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Marie Livers on September 6, 2009.
Surviving are 2 daughters, Deborah (Robert) Adams of Paw Paw and Sharon Vandiver of Galesburg;grandchildren, Nicole (Timothy) Smith, Tiffany Douglas, Steven (Jody) Vandiver, Ann Marie (Karl) Stamm, Kristen Zamora, Robby Adams, Gabriella Washington and Elijah Washington, great grandchildren: Chelsea (Alex) Marr, Austin (Holly) Douglas, Morgan Douglas, Timmy Smith, Lily Smith, Alex Zamora and Charlie Stamm, great great grandchildren: Spencer Marr, Emelia Marr and Olivia Marr, brother: James (Late Nancy) King of Climax, MI; 3 nieces and 2 nephew. 2 great nephews and 1 great niece.
Family will receive friends Thursday morning November, 7, 2019, from 11 am to 12 noon at the Scotts United Methodists Church with service at noon with Pastor Beverly Williams officiating. Interment in Riverside Cemetery, Three Rivers, MI. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Scotts United Methodist Church, 8458 Wallene St., Scotts, MI 49088. Share a memory or sign the guest book at www.adamspawpaw.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019