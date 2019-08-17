Services
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
(712) 256-9988
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
4 Valley View Drive
Council Bluffs, MI
Janice M. Miller


1941 - 2019
Janice M. Miller Obituary
Janice M. Miller

Battle Creek - Janice M. Miller, age 78, passed away August 14, 2019.

She was born in Battle Creek, Michigan to the late Paul and Alice (Reynolds) King. Jan worked at Kellogg's in Battle Creek for many years and then owned and operated a daycare facility where she had a great impact on many young peoples lives. After moving to Council Bluffs, she volunteered at Indian Hills Nursing Home and was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

Jan is survived by her husband, Steven Miller; brother, Michael King (Susan); mother-in-law, Nancy Miller; brother-in-law, Norman Miller (Kathy); nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday August 21, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church - 4 Valley View Drive in Council Bluffs. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to S.O.L.A.S.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Aug. 17, 2019
