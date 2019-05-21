Services
Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc
703 Capital Ave Sw
Battle Creek, MI 49015
(269) 962-5191
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Jean M. Holt Obituary
Jean M. Holt

Battle Creek - Died Thursday May 16, 2019, at The Oaks at NorthPointe Woods. Jean was born on July 30, 1928, in Battle Creek, the daughter of Ward H. and Eleanor (Lowe) Williams. She had been a lifelong resident of the area. She married Jack Merritt on January 25, 1952. He preceded her in death on December 26, 1965. Then on October 20, 1979 she was united in marriage to Ronald Holt who preceded her in death. Jean worked for Michigan National Bank from 1946 to 1956 and then with Great Lakes Federal Savings from 1969 until her retirement in 1985 as an assistant Vice President. She enjoyed gardening and when she lived in Onekama, MI, she was involved with the Flower Club and the Brookside Study Group. Surviving is a son, Martin (Debbie) Merritt of Battle Creek and a stepdaughter, Linda Spackman; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, David Merritt. Visitation will be held Thursday from 4 to 6:00 p.m., at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2019, at Memorial Park Cemetery. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on May 21, 2019
