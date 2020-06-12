Jean-Marie Kadlub
Battle Creek - Jean-Marie Kadlub passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 11, 2020. She was born August 14, 1927 to Adrian and Cornelia Van Arkel in Chicago, Illinois.
Jean lived a fulfilling life as a devoted wife to her late husband Karl, loving mother to their four children, a grandmother to ten, and great grandmother to eleven. She was a gray lady at Leila Hospital in Battle Creek, MI, a secretary for mental health services for 20 years, and then stayed home to raise her children, which she loved the most. She enjoyed poetry, riding horses, and visiting family. Her warm hugs and infectious laugh are what will be missed the most.
Jean is survived by her four children, Greg (Jo) Kadlub, Kandace (Phillip) Van Reken, Rock Kadlub, and Robin (Alan) Schmidt, along with their grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Karl Kadlub, her sisters, Duke, Eddie and Madge, and parents Adrian and Cornelia Van Arkel.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 16 from 4-7 p.m. at Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 723 US Hwy 27 N, Marshall, MI 49068. A Rosary service will be held at the funeral home at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. ** Due to Covid-19 we ask that all visitors observe the posted entrances and exits at the funeral home and exercise social distancing. Disposable masks are provided for those who need them in the lobby**. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 17 at noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 61 23rd St. in Battle Creek, where visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of the Mass. Memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington D.C., 20090, https://www.alz.org/. Please visit https://www.kempffuneralhome.com to view Jean's on line obituary, sign the guest book, leave messages for the family. Assistance with memorials gifts will be provided at the funeral home.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.