Jerry M. Brown


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jerry M. Brown Obituary
Jerry M. Brown

Dexter - OCT 1941 - APR 24, 2019 . It is with great sorrow that our family announces that Jerry "Papa" Brown has received his wings and rejoices in the presence of the lord. Born in 1941, to Kenneth and Eva Brown, Jerry joined his older brothers Dan, Bob, and Lynn making their family complete. He graduated from Coldwater High School, and it was there that he met the love of his life, Ruth Anne McCullough. They shared an amazing 61 years of extraordinary love which they bestowed whole heartedly on their four children: Jeff (Becky), Steve (Shawn), Annette (John) and Amy (Kevin). Life also blessed them with 11 grandkids - Josh (Amy), Justin, Jordan, Tarin, Brianna, Michaelan, Tye, Joran, Nicholas, Brendan and Nathan. They also have 5 great grandchildren. Jerry's career includes 10 years of service at Sears & 15 years of service at Norman's Food Service, however, Jerry was most known as the owner of the B-C News Agency for 47 years. Jerry will be remembered most for his infectious smile; he simply never met a stranger!

A celebration of Jerry's life will be held on Sunday, April 28, from 12 - 4, at Riverview Country Club, 245 E. Columbia Ave. 49014
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019
