1/
Jerry Poole
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Poole

Battle Creek - Jerry W. Poole, 76, of Battle Creek, died at home on October 3, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born on November 19, 1943 in Stuttgart, Arkansas, the son of Bennie and Marie (Boyd) Poole. Jerry graduated from Benicia High School in Benicia, California in 1962. On May 9, 1978 he married Patricia K. Poole at Chapel Hill Methodist Church in Battle Creek. She survives.

He is preceded in death by his Parents; a baby son, John Poole; Sister, Pam Bussard and Brother-In-Law, Walt Bussard. Jerry is survived by his Daughter, Stephanie Poole of Lutse K', Northwest Territory, Canada; Grandchildren, Sierra Morris, Morning Star Silas, Dacho Poole, twins Anna Marie and Isabella Madeline Catholique-Nataway, 1 Great-Grandchild and his Nephew, Michael Bussard.

Jerry served in the Army from 1962 to 1965, stationed in Germany. He worked for many years at the Battle Creek Federal Center, retiring in 1999. He also served as the President of the local union at the Federal Center during the latter part of his career.

Jerry was an avid collector and spent many hours at local auctions and barn sales expanding his inventory. He enjoyed playing Santa Claus at the Bedford Township children's party for the past several years and is now known fondly as "Santa" to the staff at the township offices. Jerry and Pat had downsized to their "little house" in Bedford 5 years ago and liked the friendly people in the Bedford area.

Jerry also enjoyed fishing and he and Pat had a permanent "fish camp" at Camp Thornapple Lake.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Baxter Funeral and Cremation with interment at Fort Custer National Cemetery at a future date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service
375 W Dickman Rd
Battle Creek, MI 49037
(269) 788-9800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 5, 2020
Jerry always impressed me as a fair, compassionate and a person who listened to what people had to say........a gentle giant of a man.....
stephen wisniewski
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved