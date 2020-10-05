Jerry Poole

Jerry PooleBattle Creek - Jerry W. Poole, 76, of Battle Creek, died at home on October 3, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born on November 19, 1943 in Stuttgart, Arkansas, the son of Bennie and Marie (Boyd) Poole. Jerry graduated from Benicia High School in Benicia, California in 1962. On May 9, 1978 he married Patricia K. Poole at Chapel Hill Methodist Church in Battle Creek. She survives.He is preceded in death by his Parents; a baby son, John Poole; Sister, Pam Bussard and Brother-In-Law, Walt Bussard. Jerry is survived by his Daughter, Stephanie Poole of Lutse K', Northwest Territory, Canada; Grandchildren, Sierra Morris, Morning Star Silas, Dacho Poole, twins Anna Marie and Isabella Madeline Catholique-Nataway, 1 Great-Grandchild and his Nephew, Michael Bussard.Jerry served in the Army from 1962 to 1965, stationed in Germany. He worked for many years at the Battle Creek Federal Center, retiring in 1999. He also served as the President of the local union at the Federal Center during the latter part of his career.Jerry was an avid collector and spent many hours at local auctions and barn sales expanding his inventory. He enjoyed playing Santa Claus at the Bedford Township children's party for the past several years and is now known fondly as "Santa" to the staff at the township offices. Jerry and Pat had downsized to their "little house" in Bedford 5 years ago and liked the friendly people in the Bedford area.Jerry also enjoyed fishing and he and Pat had a permanent "fish camp" at Camp Thornapple Lake.Arrangements have been entrusted to Baxter Funeral and Cremation with interment at Fort Custer National Cemetery at a future date.