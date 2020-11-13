Jim Kimble



Battle Creek - In loving memory of Jim L. Kimble of Battle Creek, whom God called home on November 5, 2020.



Jim was born on June 1, 1945 in Williamson, West Virginia to James and Thelma Kimble.



Jim was love to all who encountered him. He was authentic, loyal, giving, and was quick to make friends. Jim was a retired industrial worker who liked to collect tools and work with his hands. He loved watching Westerns, country music, visiting with friends sitting on his front porch, and spending time with visitors and staff at Senior Care Partners P.A.C.E.



He is survived by his loving Wife, Barbara J. Kimble, Brother, Bill, Sister, Sue, Stepson, Dr. Cory Mitchell (Charisse), and Grandson, Julian Mitchell. He was preceded in death by his Parents and his Son, Johnny and Stepdaughter, Londa.



A celebration of life service can be accessed on your phone or computer via the internet through the Baxter Funeral and Cremation Service website on Friday November 20, starting at 1:00 pm. No physical service will be held at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions in care and support of Barbara in these difficult times. Flowers can be directed to Baxter Funeral and Cremation Service.



The family of Jim L. Kimble wishes to acknowledge with deep appreciation all acts of kindness, calls, cards, condolences, prayers, and any other expressions of love and care in our time of sorrow. May God bless you all.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store