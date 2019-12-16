|
Joan D. Banaszak
Battle Creek - Joan D. Banaszak, age 87 of Battle Creek, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was born November 8, 1932 in Battle Creek, Michigan the daughter of Cletus and Blanch (SanCatier) St. Pierre. Joan was a 1950 graduate of St. Philip Catholic High School. She had worked at Bell Telephone and retired from the Battle Creek Health System. She loved traveling to Mackinaw City every year, shopping for fabric in Shipshewana, cooking and sewing. On July 28, 1956 she was married to Donald W. Banaszak who preceded her in death on October 27, 2009. She was also preceded by her parents, brother Cletus St. Pierre and three sisters: Ruth Garland, Betty Starr and Donna Fisk. Joan is survived by four children: Don (Jennifer) Banaszak of Marshall, Rob (Becky) Banaszak of Hickory Corners, Jeff (Lori) Banaszak of Holland and Mark (Sara) Banaszak of Battle Creek; nine grandchildren: Ryan Banaszak, Tara Bivins, Michael, Nathan and Katie Banaszak, Matthew and Nicholas Banaszak, Marissa and Cody Banaszak; five great-grandchildren; sister Peggy Moser of Climax, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Fort Custer National Cemetery. Joan spent the last two years being loved and cared for by the staff at Pennfield Premier Living of Battle Creek. Their kindness will be forever appreciated. The family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the . www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019