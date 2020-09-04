Joan (Chase) Keith
On this day, September 3, 2020, our wonderful mom, grandma, great-grandma, and sister, Joan ("Joann") Elaine (Chase) Keith, passed from her daughter Susan's loving, caring arms into the glorious loving arms of Jesus at her home in Kentwood, MI. Thanks to the wonderful care from Hospice of Holland, especially the loving care of Jennifer, Megan, Kelly, and Sarah, her transition from our earthly realm to the beautiful, heavenly realm was a peaceful one. Joann was born October 20, 1929 to Lewis and Elizabeth Chase in Jackson, MI. She graduated from Vandercook Lake High School, where she was involved in cheerleading and baton twirling. She was also privileged to be a member of The King's Daughters. While living in Jackson, she worked for White Glove, Manpower, and Jackson Public Schools. Later, while living in Battle Creek, MI, she worked at The Child Development Center taking care of newborns and infants. After retiring, she was able to do a lot of traveling, mostly to the east coast with church friends. That was a joyous time for her, but her greatest adventure was a cruise with her sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Russ, to Hawaii. Joann loved cooking and baking. She enjoyed reading and all kinds of crafts, and of course, she loved shopping with her daughter. She had a kindness that everyone loved being around. She cared deeply and was always there with a kind word or loving advice. She is going to be greatly missed by her daughter, Susan Keith-Braden; grandsons, Ben and Zack; her son, Ken (Brenda) Keith; grandchildren, Kris (Kari), and Kelli; two sweet great-grandchildren, Ryan and Mackenzie Keith; her sister, Donna (Russ) Keith; many nieces and nephews. It is going to be difficult to get through the trials and tribulations of life without her here helping us along the way. Joann requested to be cremated and buried in the family plot at Roseland Memorial Gardens in Jackson, MI, where a private graveside service for immediate family will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org
) for treatment and research or to Hospice of Holland (www.hollandhospice.org
).