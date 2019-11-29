|
Joanne Adams
Battle Creek - Joanne C. Adams, 87, of Battle Creek, died November 26, 2019. Joanne was born May 16, 1932, in Steubenville, OH, to Charles and Helen (Gregory) Camplan. She lived in the Detroit area as a child and graduated from Cooley High School. After high school she went on to receive her teaching degree from Hillsdale College. Joanne taught at public schools in Ohio, Indiana and Michigan in elementary, junior high and high school levels. Her longest time teaching in one school district was with the Lakeview Public Schools at the former Woodrow Junior High School for 28 years. Also during that time, she taught a choir class for a year at Highland Junior High School.
Joanne was formerly married to John W. West. She married her current husband William T. Adams in December 1975. Surviving are her two daughters Peggy Jo (Dick) Stap of Monterey, CA and Jann (John) Mackaluso of Battle Creek, MI; 4 grandchildren, Jennifer (Scott) Campbell, Nichole (Steve) Christianson, Matt (Jennifer) Mackaluso and Mike (Christy) Mackaluso and 9 great grandchildren, Reese and Jake Campbell; Levi and Milena Christianson; Sophia, Harper and Jacob Mackaluso; and Zoe and Luke Mackaluso. Also survived by her sister,Charmaine Ratcliffe of Chico, CA. She was preceded in death by her son John C. West.
In the 80's during the balloon festival, Joanne had T-shirts made up with the slogan "Ride The Wind" and sold them to various businesses for resale. Joanne was an avid golfer and won the Pro-Am Tournament in the senior league at Bedford Valley Country Club. She golfed in the Champion Tournament at Gull Lake View Country Club and got two holes in one while there. She also golfed in the Ladies League at Marywood Country Club and Bedford Country Club. She enjoyed fishing and loved traveling to Hawaii every year for over 30 years. She worked in Hawaii for 5 years driving the pros in golf carts on the Plantation course. Joanne liked to play cards and various board games. She loved Elvis Presley and anything connected with him. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed laughing and making others laugh.
Funeral services to celebrate Joanne's life will be 1:30 p.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, December 7 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Battle Creek Safe Place, http://www.safeplaceshelter.org or the Battle Creek Area Habitat for Humanity, https://habitatbc.org or Marine Life Studies, https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=NX9AZAT2VQTDU&source=url. Personal messages for the family may be placed atwww.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019