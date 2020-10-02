JoAnne Roebuck
Battle Creek - JoAnne Roebuck, age 85, of Battle Creek, died Friday, October 2, 2020. She was born June 8, 1935 in Battle Creek, Michigan the daughter of Clarence and Gertrude Eleanor (Jacobs) Carpenter. JoAnne graduated from Lakeview where she was a majorette in the marching band. After high school she went to work as a switchboard operator at Wolverine Insurance and retired from Community Hospital where she also worked the switchboard. Throughout the years she was active in both her sons and grandchildren's school and sporting activities. JoAnne enjoyed baking, dogs, dancing and listening to music, especially Elvis. On May 25, 1962 she was married to Gordon D. Roebuck who preceded her in death on October 9, 1998. She was also preceded by her parents and two special cousins: Marjo and Judy. JoAnne is survived by her four children: Curt (Kay Sharp) Roebuck of Marshall, Chris (Susan) Roebuck of Whitmore Lake, Chip (Darlene) Roebuck of Battle Creek and Casey (Jennifer) Roebuck of Battle Creek; seven grandchildren: Alonna Mahoney, Cohl Roebuck, Sarah (Harry) Light, Elizabeth Roebuck, Chester Roebuck, Brandon Williams and Chase Roebuck; two great grandchildren: Harper and Cooper Mahoney; and many cousins. The family will receive friends at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home on Sunday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Face coverings are required for entry and social distancing guidelines will be in place. A private family service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 at the funeral home with a private interment at Fort Custer National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Humane Society of South-Central Michigan. To view a livestream of JoAnne's service visit her obituary page at www.henryfuneralhome.org