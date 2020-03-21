|
Johanna (Johnson) Raymond
Beaverton - Johanna (Johnson) Raymond of Beaverton, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the age of 46. She was born December 7, 1973, in Battle Creek, Michigan, the daughter of Richard "Wayne" Johnson and Suzanne (Swank) Johnson. She attended Pennfield High School in Battle Creek, graduating in 1992. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Central Michigan University and was currently finishing her Master's Degree in Elementary Education. She had a great passion for teaching 3rd grade at Mount Pleasant Public Schools and truly loved her students. Johanna loved being with family, friends, and her co-workers. She was a fabulous storyteller who kept us all entertained. Johanna was known for her captivating and humorous social media posts, which will be greatly missed by all. Reading, writing, and camping with family and friends were some of her favorite past times.
She is survived by her loving husband of twenty years, Travis Raymond; their devoted daughters, Hannah Raymond and Carrington DeShone of Beaverton; her mother Suzanne Johnson of Battle Creek; brothers Brent Cobb Jr. of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Richard "Lee" Johnson (Aimee) of Battle Creek; and lifelong friend, Tracy Smith of Stevensville. She is also survived by her in-laws; the Geiger Family and Dyer Family, along with many nieces and nephews. Johanna was preceded in death by her father, Richard "Wayne" Johnson.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020, from 3-6 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. (Limited to 50 people at a time per Governor Whitmer's Executive Order) A celebration of life will also be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the wishes of the family.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020