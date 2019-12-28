|
John Alvin Sebright
Battle Creek - John Alvin Sebright, jack of all trades, fixer of all broken things, family man, spiffy dresser, master of tools, accomplished fisherman and hunter, always-up-for-a-road-trip traveling companion, jokester, dickerer extraordinaire, and beloved restaurant manager passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in Paw Paw, Michigan.
He married the love of his life, Lorena Dell (Kortz) Sebright, on March 13, 1976 at age nineteen and joyously, enthusiastically assumed the role of her husband and, later, father to their three surviving children: Heather (John) Vaughn, Heidi (Joseph) Jozwik, and John (Timber) Sebright. At the time of his death, he had spent nearly forty-four years married to his "baby" that he loved to spoil. He doted on his wife and children and would often work multiple jobs to make sure they had everything they needed and wanted. Holidays and milestones were very important to John; he took care to make sure his family had special celebrations. He especially loved finding deals, bartering, and dickering to make this happen.
John loved taking his children, niece Angela Duff, and nephew Alan (Miranda) Duff on adventures to the lake, bowling alley, baseball games, Cedar Point, and on vacations. His favorite role was "Papa" to his grandchildren: Isaac Peterson, Tristan Peterson, Tyler Sebright, Maya Peterson, Julianna Peterson, Caleb Sebright, and Bayleigh Sebright. He took particular joy in hiding sweets and treats for them to find when they would visit.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Beverly Jane (Carlson) Sebright and Fred James Sebright, as well as his baby sister, Kimberly (Donald) Bauman. He was devoted to each of them and was heartbroken at each of their passings. He is survived by his wife and children, his sister, Vicky Sebright, brother Randy (Linda) Sebright, mother-in-law Darla (Leo) Kortz, countless cousins, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, co-workers, lifelong friends, neighbors, and all who loved his robust laughter, strong work ethic, and humor.
Both visitation (Monday, December 30th from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.) and funeral services (Tuesday, December 31st at 11:00 a.m.) will be at Baxter Funeral and Cremation Services at 375 W. Dickman Road Battle Creek, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019