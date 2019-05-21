Services
Battle Creek - John's suffering and pain came to an end when he went to be home with Jesus on May 18, 2019, he was 48 years old. He was born in Garden City, MI, the son of Charles and Mary Ann Bradstrom. John was a kind and loving man. He had a strong faith in Jesus and took joy in helping others. The greatest joy of his life was spending time with his son Jacob who he loved more than anything on this earth! He was also a loving son, brother and friend. John owned and operated his own painting business for many years. When not working John enjoyed boating and being near the water. Johns wonderful and loving personality will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his young son, Jacob; parents, Charles and Mary Ann; two brothers, Jerry (Judy) Bradstrom, Eddie (Shannon) Abercrombie; girlfriend, Amanda Watson; former spouse, Cindy Moore; niece, nephews and friends. Cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to a fund for Jacob Bradstrom (checks payable to Gerald Bradstrom), c/o the funeral home. Family and friends may share a condolence message online at www.joldersma-klein.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on May 21, 2019
