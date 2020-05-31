John E. Bell Sr.
1923 - 2020
John E. Bell, Sr.

Battle Creek - John E. Bell, Sr. 96, of Battle Creek, MI, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Born November 21, 1923, in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of John E. and Margaret (Schneider) Bell. John served proudly in the U.S. Army during WWII, receiving both a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. He married Ila L. McCain on November 10, 1943. She preceded him in death on December 28, 2015. John retired as both Fire and Police Chief from Bedford Charter Township, MI and prior he retired as a lieutenant from Battle Creek City Fire Department. He enjoyed both woodworking, being an all around handy man, but most of all spending time with his grandchildren.

John is survived by his loving sons, John Bell, Jr. and Denzil (Mary Jean) Bell; sister, Evelyn Tkac; 5 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and 1 on the way. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Edward and Conrad Bell and sister, Catherine Wagner.

Visitation and services were private. Arrangement by the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, Temperance, MI. www.pawlakfuneralhome.com




Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
