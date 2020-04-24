Services
John E. "Jack" Rabbitt

John E. "Jack" Rabbitt Obituary
John E. "Jack" Rabbitt

Bellevue - John E "Jack" Rabbitt, 91, a lifelong Battle Creek resident, died peacefully after fighting kidney failure for two years.

Jack was born November 30, 1928, in Battle Creek the son of Orie Edgar and Orpah Irene (Lowman) Rabbitt. He attended Hicks Country School and was a 1947 graduate of Battle Creek Central High School. Jack honorably served with the U.S. Army during WWII in Germany and then transferred to the Reserves following the war. He was employed as a millwright at Post Cereals, Kraft Division of General Foods, retiring in 1986.

John E." Jack" Rabbitt was united in marriage to June Marie Vliek on August 20, 1950 at Baseline Methodist Church. John was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years on April 27, 2009. Surviving are a son, John J. (Mary) Rabbitt of Bellevue; two daughters, Janet Rabbitt of Hudsonville, Julie Rabbitt of Battle Creek; four grandchildren, James (Heather) Rabbitt, Chris (Kyra) Rabbitt, Allison DeLong, Rebecca (Lucas) Braun; 5 great-grandchildren, Cooper, Henry, Lyla, Willy, Carter; a sister, Eileen Clemens of Battle Creek; several nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. In addition to his wife, Jack was also preceded in death by his parents, Orie and Orpah Rabbitt and son-in-law, James Walker.

John was a member of Post 25 Year Club and Baseline United Methodist Church. He was a 50-year member of Bellevue Masonic Temple, Battle Creek Saladin Temple and Kalamo Order of the Eastern Star. Jack enjoyed hunting in the Upper Peninsula, traveling throughout the US and Internationally, and spending winters in Texas.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bellevue Memorial Scholarship (Higher Education at Bellevue Schools). Arrangements are by Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
