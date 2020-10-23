John Golda
Ceresco - John S. Golda passed away on October 20th 2020, at the age of 63, following a battle with chronic health conditions. John leaves behind the members of his immediate family: brothers Tony, Fred and Mike, daughter Kelly, Kelly's mother Ellen; as well as many dear family and friends. Born September 3rd, 1957 in Hamtramck, Michigan, John was the third of four brothers born to Anthony Golda and Stella Brzuszek. Upon graduation from Warren High School, John joined the US Air Force and was stationed in New Mexico as a jet engine mechanic. Following honorable discharge, John joined his brother Tony in Great Falls, Montana, where they jointly ran a service station. There John continued his service with the Montana Air National Guard. In the 80's John returned to Michigan and joined the Federal Aviation Administration as an aircraft maintenance mechanic, continuing his service to our country with the Michigan Air National Guard. He served the FAA in several roles throughout the great lakes region until his retirement in 2015 as a flight safety inspector.
John was well known for his wit and warmth. He enjoyed spending time in nature and traveling. A lifelong car and airplane guy, he rebuilt his own Cessna 152 as well as numerous classic trucks. Always somebody you could depend on, John would drop what he was doing at any time to help a neighbor. John was the ultimate 'dad' and generous provider for his family throughout his life.
Visitation will be held at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 105 Capital Ave. NE in Battle Creek, MI on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 from 11:30AM-12:30PM. Due to COVID restrictions, visitation is limited to smaller groups. For those unable to attend, everyone who remembers John is asked to celebrate his life in their own way. A private burial will be held at Fort Custer National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, John would hope that you will do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness for some poor unfortunate soul in his name. Donations may also be made in his honor to the Pyros' Wings Foundation Scholarship. www.farleyestesdowdle.com
