John Gordon Strickland
Battle Creek - John Gordon Strickland passed away April 2, 2019 at Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills, Michigan due to complications associated with congestive heart failure. He was comforted and surrounded by loved ones and friends in his final days.
John was born in Farmington, Michigan on January 20, 1939 to Willard Strickland and Eleanor Moyce. John was a graduate of Western Michigan University, of which he was a proud alumnus. John served in the Navy as a First Lieutenant. He would continue his love for the Navy and nautical matters for the rest of his life. After the Navy, John was involved in banking, construction, real estate, retail and in retirement, driving vehicles for an automobile dealership in Battle Creek, Michigan, which allowed him to do two things he loved, drive and see the country. John also enjoyed being outdoors and was an avid birder.
John lived in Northern Michigan for much of his adult life where he and Judith Strickland (Kurtz) had three children: Julie Strickland (Church), William (Bill) Strickland and Wade Strickland. John's three children have blessed him with seven grandchildren.
A memorial will be held at Fort Custer National Cemetery outside of Battle Creek at 2:30pm on April 18, 2019. All who knew John and would like to pay their respects and celebrate his life are welcome. Any donations can be made to the Michigan Audubon in his name.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Apr. 14, 2019