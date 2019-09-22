|
John Knut Helgesen, III
Battle Creek - John Knut Helgesen, III, age 73, of Battle Creek, MI died Wednesday, September 18, 2019 after a lengthy illness at the Battle Creek VA Medical Center. He was born in Detroit, MI December 23, 1945. He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Rosella Helgesen. He is survived by sisters: Pam (Dan) Horvath and Sherri Shook; wife: Maribeth, and children: Erica (Brian) Fancher, John Scott (Stacie) Helgesen and grandchildren: Baily & Casey Fancher; Claire & Carly Helgesen.
John graduated from Frasier High School in 1964 and Walsh College of Accounting in 1976. He served his country in Vietnam with the 101st Air Borne Division from August of 1968 to January of 1970.
He moved to Battle Creek in 1977 and married his wife in 1978. He worked at Post Cereals.
Throughout his life he played many sports with hockey being his favorite. He coached his children in their youth and helped with many home improvement projects in their adulthood. His hobbies include sailing, boating, hiking, biking, woodworking and painting.
In his later life he enjoyed watching grandchildren play sports, race quads, dance, gymnastics, and share their talent for art with him. John asked that memorial donations be made to the American Red Cross, because those were the people who were there for them on the battle field.
Visitation will be held at the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service on Monday, September 23, 2019 where the family will be present from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 12:30 PM in the Bachman Funeral Chapel Chaplain Rich Whipple of the Plymouth-Canton VVA Chapter 528 and VFW Post 6695 officiating. Burial will follow with military honors at the Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, MI. Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, a member by invitation Selected Independent Funeral Homes. (269)965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Sept. 22, 2019