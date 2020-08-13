Fr. John Marie Vianney



Fr. John Marie Vianney, 83, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Saturday Aug. 8th 2020. John was born James Washy on Oct. 15th 1936, in Woodbury, N.J., and was the eldest son of James and Helen Bech Washy. He took the name of St. John Marie Vianney when he graduated from Immaculate Conception Province OFM in Wappinger Falls N.Y. John is survived by Luise Kaufmann and their two daughters, Imre Vincent and Kishkamia Kaufmannvianney; granddaughters, Aubreyn, Karley and Ella; son-in-law Jason Vincent; sister-in-law Lauretta Washy; nieces and nephews and Roberta Sinclair and family. He was preceded in death by his son Tovah Kaufmannvianney; siblings Sister Bernadette Washy, Andrew Washy and Sister Rose Washy.



John's life was led by his love of the Lord and his desire to be a light to those in need. In addition to his missionary work John worked at Grand Trunk Railroad in Battle Creek, Mich. He gave selflessly and was always using any extra time or resources to spread God's message of Peace.



A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday Aug. 20, 2020, at St. Jerome Church, 229 Collier Ave, Battle Creek, Mi 49037. The family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. to share memories and stories of this man that meant so much to so many. In order not to jeopardize anyone's health, we ask that all who attend wear a mask.









