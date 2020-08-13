1/1
Fr. John Marie Vianney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fr. John Marie Vianney

Fr. John Marie Vianney, 83, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Saturday Aug. 8th 2020. John was born James Washy on Oct. 15th 1936, in Woodbury, N.J., and was the eldest son of James and Helen Bech Washy. He took the name of St. John Marie Vianney when he graduated from Immaculate Conception Province OFM in Wappinger Falls N.Y. John is survived by Luise Kaufmann and their two daughters, Imre Vincent and Kishkamia Kaufmannvianney; granddaughters, Aubreyn, Karley and Ella; son-in-law Jason Vincent; sister-in-law Lauretta Washy; nieces and nephews and Roberta Sinclair and family. He was preceded in death by his son Tovah Kaufmannvianney; siblings Sister Bernadette Washy, Andrew Washy and Sister Rose Washy.

John's life was led by his love of the Lord and his desire to be a light to those in need. In addition to his missionary work John worked at Grand Trunk Railroad in Battle Creek, Mich. He gave selflessly and was always using any extra time or resources to spread God's message of Peace.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday Aug. 20, 2020, at St. Jerome Church, 229 Collier Ave, Battle Creek, Mi 49037. The family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. to share memories and stories of this man that meant so much to so many. In order not to jeopardize anyone's health, we ask that all who attend wear a mask.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved