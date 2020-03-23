|
John Patrick Olson
Battle Creek - John Patrick Olson, 72, of Battle Creek, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020. He was born February 18, 1948 in Battle Creek, the son of Oscar and Margaret (McDonnell) Olson. John retired from the U.S. Post Office as a clerk after 34 years of service. He married Mary Carmona on April 1, 1983 in Battle Creek. John served in the US Army and was a member of the American Legion Post #298. He loved playing horseshoes, hosting BBQ's, and cooking. He was an avid Detroit Tigers fan. John enjoyed golfing and bowling in his younger years and was even apart of some leagues. He loved spending time with his family and friends and cherished each moment with his grandchildren. John had a presence about him; you knew when he was around. He was fun loving, had a laugh bigger than life, and a great sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Olson; sons, John (Shannon) Olson and Andrew (Meghan) Olson; sisters, Shirley Olson and Marie (Gary) Cryderman; grandchildren, Zachary Olson, Hailey Olson, Noah Jones, Quinn Jones, Caleb Olson and Eli Olson; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Margaret and Oscar Olson.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Burial will be held at Ft. Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, MI. Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Services. (269)965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020