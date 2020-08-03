John W. Turson
Battle Creek - John W. Turson, 85, of Battle Creek, passed away on July 31, 2020 at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital in Battle Creek.
John was born on January 20, 1935 in Battle Creek to Paul and Magda (Milcic) Turson.
John was a graduate of Galesburg High School and then entered into The United States Navy on May 16, 1957 and was honorably discharged on March 1, 1961, attaining the rank of SN. He also received the Good Conduct Medal. John married Judith Dibble on June 17, 1961 in Battle Creek.
John worked as a Millwright for Kellogg Cereal Company for 40 years, retiring in May of 1994.
Member of the Battle Creek Moose Lodge, PNA Club and the Kellogg 25 Year Club. John loved to fish, was an avid football and baseball fan, reading, being outside taking care of the yard and spending time with family.
John is survived by his wife; Judith A. Turson, his children; Michelle (Khaled) Turson Elsehsah of Allen, Texas, Cindy Turson of O'Brien, Florida and Jeff Turson of Battle Creek, Michigan; his grandchildren; Adam Elsehsah of Allen, Texas and Hana Elsehsah of Allen, Texas.
Preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Nicholas Turson and Frank Turson.
Visitation for John will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 3:00 until 5:00 PM at Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services 2838 Capital Ave. SW, Battle Creek, Michigan 49015.
A graveside funeral service will take place at 2:00 PM, Friday, August 7, 2020 at Battle Creek Memorial Park Cemetery in Battle Creek. Due to Covid restrictions, face coverings and social distancing must be followed.
Memorials may be made to the American Disabled Veterans.
