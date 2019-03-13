|
|
Joseph Barkley Fox
Delton - It is with tremendous sadness that the family of Joseph Barkley "Joe" Fox age 91 announces the passing of our dear husband, father, brother, step-father, grandfather, great father, teacher and friend on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Calhoun County Medical Care Facility. Joe was from Delton, MI and had been in failing health for little over a year.
Joe was born April 21, 1927 in Bowling Green, KY the son of Carl James Fox and Lucille Lee (Miller) Fox.
He enlisted into the US Army Air Force on 4/10/1946 at Langley Field, VA and was honorably discharged on 3/19/1947 at Wright Field, Dayton, OH. He served as a Corporal during World War II as a cryptographer stationed in Hawaii (working for 2 days, then 3rd day off - first day 4hrs, then second day 4 hours and then third day he was off).
Joe is best known as a math & science teacher and coach, he started at Pennfield in 1949, then Brownlee Park, and Southwestern Jr. High and retired in 1989. He substituted for nine years after retirement making 50 years of teaching totally. He coached football, baseball, track and basketball during his educational career. He named the Pennfield sports team the "Panthers" and it has been known as the Pennfield Panthers ever since. Rebecca Shelly paid the students & Joe to plant trees on the Peace Lady's property. 95% of the trees are still living. His coaching time was not a paying position.
Joe came to Battle Creek from Bowling Green, KY in 1949. Graduated 1944 College High (Bowling Green), graduated Western Kentucky University and majored in Chemistry and Physics, he took 6 hours every summer while teaching at Pennfield and Bownlee Park, eventually accumulating over 220 semester hours of college courses. The toughest course was in organic chemistry in the summer, with 28 students starting and only 9 ended up in the end and Joe felt some pride in getting an A in the class. He worked part time during the summers with city of Battle Creek with their summer parks and recreation program, had many other night time jobs during his life: like working for Kellogg's, a shoe store, and also the Y center.
He was a member of NEA, MEA, 20th Street Church of Christ. He enjoyed golfing, traveling especially to Myrtle Beach each year, and spending time with family. He was a sports addict watching baseball - the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Pistons basketball, and especially Detroit Lions football.
He married Audria Joyce Price of Delton, MI on October 23, 1999 in Battle Creek at the Greencrest Manor. His first wife Johnnie Avon Trammel he married August 4, 1945 in Franklin, KY and after 53 years married she passed September 13, 1998.
He is survived by wife: Audria Joyce Fox of Delton, MI; two sons: M. J. Stephen & Lori Fox of Ada, MI and Thomas & Kathy Fox of Fort Pierce, Florida; a step son: Lt. Colonel Ret. Russell K. Price of Delton, MI; one daughter: Patricia & Steve Case of Battle Creek, MI; one step-daughter: Susan Renee of Delton, MI; sister in law: Edna I. & Jack Kenny of Calgary, Alberta, Canada; seven grandchildren: Kellen Fox; Jordon Fox; Spencer Fox; Iain Fox; Darryl Eckstein; Nick Eckstein; and Joanie Fox; great grandchildren: Kenzie and Brenna Eckstein and a new baby Eckstein due in seven weeks; and one sister: Barbara & Gilbert Smith of Bowling Green, Kentucky
Predeceased by his parents, first wife - Johnnie "Avon" (Trammel) Fox died in 1998, his son: Joseph B. "Little Joe" Fox, Jr. in 1946; two sisters: Martha and Peggy; and two brothers: Carlos Fox in 2006 and Carl Fox.
Visitation will be held at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service on Thursday, March 14, 2019 where the family will greet friends from 4:00 until 7:00 PM, cremation has been conducted. Funeral services commemorating the life of Joe Fox will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:30 AM at the 20th Street Church of Christ with Josh Hydrick officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at the Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, MI.
Memorial tributes may be made to: Pennfield Schools Athletic Department, 8299 Pennfield Road, Battle Creek, MI 49017. Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, a member by invitation Selected Independent Funeral Homes. (269)965-5145 Please leave a condolence or memory on Joe's web-page at www.bachmanhebble.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2019