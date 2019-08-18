|
Joseph J. Skowronski
Battle Creek - Joseph John Skowronski, age 92, of Battle Creek passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, August 13, 2019 at Schaffer Adult Residence, where he was well cared for almost eight years, while living with the effects of Alzheimer's. Joe was born in Elmira, MI., on January 29, 1927 to Casimir and Catherine (Gazella) Skowronski. He was a WWII veteran , serving in the Army in Japan and the Philippines in 1945 and 1946 until his Honorable Discharge on November 25, 1946. He returned to work on a potato farm with his father, but soon moved to Battle Creek to work at Sherman Manufacturing and then soon after for Post Carton and Container where he worked for thirty-seven years retiring on February 1, 1985. His hobbies included assembling various kits, having gadgets all over his rare eight cornered home, which he built mostly by himself. He loved flying with his co-workers whom were pilots, visiting many times Oshkosh, Wisconsin (Home of many airshows) while building his own helicopter. After retirement, he traveled all over the world, including three time to Europe, into Russia, and was on several cruises. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church for over seventy years, serving as usher for many decades until his illness. He also plowed the church and school parking lot for many years, after finishing his 3 to 11 shift at Post Cereals. Joe was preceded in death by his father in 1968, his mother in 1969, brothers; Frankie, Joey, Henry, Edward, Leo, Raymond, sisters; Pearl Skowronski, Delores Gaskill, Cecelia Dzwik, Sophia Dzwik, and Godson; Gregory Michael Dzwik. Surviving are his caretaker's; The Cas and Alice Dzwik family, sister-in law; Barbara Skowronski of Suttons Bay, and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home & Cremations Services where the reciting of The Rosary will follow at 5:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fr. Andrew Raczkowski, celebrant, with interment to follow at Fort Custer National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph School Roof Fund. Condolences may be left for the family at www.henryfuneralhome.org
