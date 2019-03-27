|
|
Joseph Neil Brady
Bellevue - Joseph N. Brady, age 88, of Bellevue, MI, passed away on Saturday, March 24, 2019 at home after a long illness. He was born at his home in Battle Creek, MI on April 10, 1930 the son of Neil and Doris (Willbun) Brady. Joseph graduated from Bellevue High School. He married Pauline Kindle on July 6, 1972 in Bellevue, MI. Joseph was employed with Nabisco and also Kellogg's for 26 years, retiring in 1996. He was a lifetime dairy farmer. He enjoyed dancing at Maple Grove, traveling around the world with his friends, and attending senior luncheons. Joseph was a member of Baseline United Methodist Church. Joe greatly enjoyed spending time with family and taking his grandchildren to the fair.
He is survived by his loving wife, Pauline of 46 years; children, Thomas Brady, Nancy (Dom) Morowski, Doris (Kenneth) McGann, Diane (John) Tramel; step-children, Shirley Brady, Jim (Audrey) Wernowsky; grandchildren, Nichole, John, Tyler, Katie, Kage, Kyle, Megan, Morgan, Dallas; great-granddaughter, Naya; brother, Bob (Sue) Brady, and numerous nieces and nephews. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janice Wallace; brother, Bill Brady; infant son, John David Brady.
Family will receive friends at the Kempf Funeral & Cremation Service, Bellevue on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 2:00pm-4:00pm & 6:00pm-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11:00am at Baseline United Methodist Church, 9617 Baseline Road, Battle Creek, MI 49017 with Pastor Mikki Sandlin officiating. Interment will follow at Bell Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Baseline United Methodist Church. Friends may send condolences or share a memory at www.kempffuneralhome.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Mar. 27, 2019