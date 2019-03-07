|
Joseph P. Bauer
Battle Creek - Joseph P. Bauer, age 92, of Battle Creek, MI, passed away peacefully Monday, March 4, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Battle Creek, MI on October 14, 1926 the son of Harold and Gladys (VanMiddlesworth) Bauer. He graduated from Battle Creek Central High School. After graduation, Joe enlisted and proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1944-1946. On December 13, 1963, Joe married the love of his life, Ann Zeller. Joe was employed as a crew leader with the Battle Creek Gas Company, and retired in 1987 after 36 years of employment. Joe dearly loved building clocks and other items in his wood shop. Joe was a true country boy at heart. When summer rolled around, he would spend the entire day fishing on the lake.
Joe is survived by his loving wife, Ann, of 55 years; children, Suzanne Otte, Sallie Jo Rapp, Julie Ann (Terry) Braginton; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara (Harland) Beers; brother, Edward (Delores) Bauer; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Neal and his parents.
Family will receive friends at the Kempf Funeral & Cremation Services, Marshall on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2:00pm-4:00pm & 6:00pm-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 1:30 with Celebrant Jacob Washburn officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Family requests memorial contributions be directed to the Humane Society of South Central Michigan, 2500 Watkins Road, Battle Creek, MI 49015. Friends may send condolences or share a memory at www.kempffuneralhome.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Mar. 7, 2019