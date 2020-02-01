Services
Josephine Ambs Obituary
Josephine Ambs

Springfield, MI - Died Saturday, February 1, 2020. Surviving are sons, Tony and Mike Ambs; a daughter, Julie Giddens and a brother, Nick Pestun. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Fort Custer National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -