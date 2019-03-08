Services
Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc
703 Capital Ave Sw
Battle Creek, MI 49015
(269) 962-5191
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens Chapel
Committal
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:30 PM
Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens
Josephine J. Halladay


1938 - 2019
Josephine J. Halladay Obituary
Josephine J. Halladay

Kalamazoo - Passed away on March 7, 2019 at Rose Arbor Hospice Residence in Kalamazoo. Josephine was born on March 7, 1938, in Albion, MI, the daughter of James and Eleanor (Miller) Barnes. Josephine was a lifelong resident of the area graduating from Lakeview High School. Before retiring from Checker Motors in 1993, as a Press Operator she was one of the best waitresses at Spa Steakhouse raising her two daughters on her earnings. Josephine enjoyed restoring antique furniture and was educated in interior design and helped her family and friends with décor ideas. Surviving are her daughters, Victoria L. ( Will ) Betit and Dana (Cecil Frailey) Hatfield; 3 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Barnes- Boyer and her beloved grandparents who raised her and her sister, Sam and Mary Miller. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens Chapel with a committal service to follow at 1:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to the . www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Mar. 8, 2019
