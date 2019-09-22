|
Joy E. (Lampman) Miles
Battle Creek - Joy E. Miles, 90 a lifelong Battle Creek resident went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 12, 2019, after her death at Fieldstone of Tecumseh Place, with her family and Hospice of Lenawee at her side.
Joy was born Feb. 13, 1929 in Battle Creek, Michigan the daughter of Charles and Bertha (Mumford) Lampman. She was a 1947 graduate of Battle Creek Central High School. Joy was employed for 10 years at Michigan Bell Telephone, where she became an observer of operators. Joy was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and church member.
Joy Eileen Lampman was united in marriage to Victor Raymond Miles, on February 25, 1950 at Battle Creek Friends Church in Battle Creek, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Raymond Miles on February 22, 2012. Surviving are her son, Jeffrey S. (Jackie Anderson) Miles of Elk Rapids, MI; daughter, Vicki E. (Dewey) Baker of Clinton, MI; four grandchildren, Christian (Diane Boerman) Miles, John (Erin Evenhouse) Miles, Benjamin (Laura) Baker, Joshua (Laura) Baker; and three great-grandchildren, Katelyn and Peter Baker and Leah Boerman. In addition to her husband, Joy was also preceded in death by three sisters and a brother.
Joy was a charter member of Battle Creek Friends Church, where she served as a Sunday School Teacher and worked on many of the church and family activities. Joy was an avid Detroit Tiger fan. She loved her family and her church family.
Joy's family will receive friends 4:00-8:00 pm Monday, September 23, 2019 at Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 105 Capital Avenue, NE, in Battle Creek and at the church the hour prior to services.
Funeral services to celebrate Joy's life will be officiated by Pastor John Grafton and Pastor Kelly Hadlich at Battle Creek Friends Church 11:00 am Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Interment will follow at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Battle Creek Friends Church, 1305 Olive St., Battle Creek, MI 49014. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Sept. 22, 2019