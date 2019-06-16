|
Joyce A. Kilbourn
Battle Creek - It is with tremendous sadness that the family of Joyce A. Kilbourn, age 73, of Battle Creek announces the passing of our dear wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Bronson Battle Creek hospital.
She was born March 4, 1946 in Battle Creek, MI the daughter of John Lenz and Leona (DeMarlie) Lenz.
Joyce had been a hair stylist with the Ferrari Hair Salon at the Jackson Street and Main Street locations from 1966 until 2010; she was the Manager at Ferrari's on Jackson Street. After retiring she did haircuts and styling from her home.
She married Donald R. Kilbourn on August 28, 2009 in Battle Creek, MI
Joyce is survived by her husband: Donald Raoul Kilbourn of Battle Creek, MI; two daughters: Melanie R. Humphrey of Battle Creek, MI; Heather D. Lucas of Battle Creek, MI; three grandchildren: Nicholas Badger, Amber Lucas and Matthew Lucas II; three great grandchildren: Three: Adrian Seaman, Nicholas Badger II, Gracelyn Lucas; her sister: Joan & Ronald Zerfas of Lansing, MI; honorary nephew: Josh J. Collige of Battle Creek, MI; nephew: John Lenz of Battle Creek; and niece: Theresa Bergstresser (Lenz) of Battle Creek.
She was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter: Leona Badger in Sept. 2012; brother: Robert Lenz in Jan. 2018; sister-in-law: Daisy Lenz in May 2012.
She was on the Board of Directors for the Share Center. She recently attended the Andrus Street Church of God; she professed to be a devout Christian. She enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, singing gospel music, she was a professional clown at Ryan's Steak House and for a time with Ringling Brothers circus; her clown name was QUEENIE, she was a member of the Battle Creek Corvette Club, she traveled with a Gospel singing group, she was involved with the food ministry collecting food and delivering food to homeless shelters. She dearly loved her family and tried to keep them together.
Cremation will be conducted. A Memorial Service honoring Joyce Kilbourn will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 4:00PM at the Rhema Word Outreach Center, 21342 North M-66 Highway, Battle Creek, MI; with Pastor Cheryl Jones and Pastor Ricky Perry officiating. Memorial tributes may be made to the family: Donald Kilbourn, 44 Clark Road, Apt. 275, Battle Creek 49037.
Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, a member by invitation Selected Independent Funeral Homes. (269)965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on June 16, 2019