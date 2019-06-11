|
|
Joyce Darlene Green-Harley
- - Joyce Darlene Green-Harley, 73, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at her residence.
A memorial service was held Friday, May 10, in the Curtis Funeral Home Chapel, Thomas, GA.
A Celebration of Joyce's Life will be held June 15, 2019, from 5 p.m. to whenever you are ready to leave. We will be lighting Sky Lanterns about dusk and food will be provided. Attendees are encouraged not to wear black. It will be held at the residence of her daughter's home, 391 Hull Street, Coldwater, MI.
Joyce was born June 6, 1945, in Jackson, MI., but lived most of her life in Battle Creek, MI., before she moved to Thomson, GA., in 2001. She worked in customer service her whole life before retiring. This kind hearted soul loved her family and bingo. She enjoyed reading the Bible, knitting, crouching, cooking and doing puzzles. She was an amazing artist who captured the beauty in everything she did.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Theresa (Creller) Green-Rugg, Dwane Green; sisters, Jeannette (Green) Basseler and Josephine (Green) Rabideau; brothers, Dwane Green, Larry Green, Allen "Rocky" Green and David Green; and son, Brian Green.
Left to cherish her precious memories: her husband of 50 years, Gary Harley, of Thomson, GA.; two daughters, Theresa (Matt Heyen) Henderson of Kennesaw, GA., Valerie (Rodney Sickels) Moore of Coldwater, MI.; sons, Scott Green of Battle Creek, Gary Harley II of Kansas, Keith and Trevor Harley of Battle Creek; Fourteen grandchildren and some great-grandchildren; and one sister, Christine (Bobby) Collins.
Curtis Funeral Home of Thomson, Ga., handled memorial services and cremation arrangements.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on June 11, 2019