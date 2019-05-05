|
Joyce Eileene Chism
Battle Creek - Joyce Eileene (Adkins) Chism, age 82, of Battle Creek went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 1st 2019. Joyce was born December 31, 1936, the daughter of Paul Ward and Emma Jane Adkins. She married Howard Rex Chism, Jr. on August 2,1964. She is the mother to Charles Titus Chism of Battle Creek, MI and Teresa Chism Miller of Willow Spring, North Carolina. After the passing of her baby sister Paula, she took in her two nephews Dominic James Adkins and Thomas Ward Adkins to raise as her own.
Joyce was employed for 10 years as Circulation Director for the Battle Creek Shopper, and then for 10 years at the Battle Creek Enquirer as a Circulation District Manager in both positions hiring and managing paper carriers. She received her degree in Paralegal Studies from Davenport College working with local attorneys and at the Kellogg World Headquarters. Most recently she worked with H&R Block for eight years and then transferred to a volunteer role with VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) helping to provide tax preparation services for underserved low income families. Joyce retired from active employment in 2009.
She is survived by her husband Howard, and her siblings Richard "Dick" (Sandy) Adkins, Lois Spyker, Robert "Bob" Adkins, Ronald "Dean" Adkins, Russell (Candi) Adkins, Roger "Martin" (Cindy) Adkins, Cheryle (Dan) Wells, Randel "Tom" Adkins, and Ralph "Gene" (Bonnie) Adkins; Children: Charles "Chuck" Chism and daughter Teresa (Mark) Miller, nephews: Dominic Adkins of Battle Creek, Thomas Adkins of Battle Creek; four grandchildren: Jeremiah (Kristin) Chism of Niles, Samantha (Eric) Coston of Lansing, MI, Meredith Miller of Orlando, FL, Mallory Miller of Raleigh, North Carolina and 3 great grand-children and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Paula.
Joyce loved family pool parties, gathering the neighborhood kids to swim in the back-yard swimming pool, and loved having a beautiful yard and garden for hosting parties and relaxing. She was an avid reader and would trade books with friends and visit the library frequently. She enjoyed attending the movie theater, was a devoted shopper and enjoyed traveling. She was a member of Pennfield United Brethren Church, where she was the Director of Junior Church, later becoming a member of Calvary Baptist Church where she was very active in the AWANA program.
Visitation will be held at the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, where the family will be present Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 8th 11:00 AM at Calvary Baptist Church, 1625 Capital Avenue NE with Pastor Thomas C. Townsend officiating. Burial of cremated remains will be held privately at the Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens in Emmett Township at a later date. Memorial tributes may be made to: Calvary Baptist Church.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on May 5, 2019