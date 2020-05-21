|
Judith Ann Heffelfinger
Battle Creek - Judith Ann (Swanson) Heffelfinger, 80, of Battle Creek, Michigan, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Calhoun County Medical Care Facility in Battle Creek where she had been a resident since January. Judy was born in Momence, Illinois to Howard August and Dorothy Lee (Rogers) Swanson on June 18, 1939. She attended Donovan High School in Donovan, Illinois where she graduated in 1957. Upon graduation, she attended secretarial school in Kansas and on September 16, 1957, she began her lifelong career for the Federal Government, serving as an administrative assistant for the Defense Logistics Services Center in Arlington, Virginia. While there, she met and married her husband, John (Jack) Garrett Heffelfinger on October 8, 1960. A transfer brought them to the Battle Creek Federal Center where she continued to work until her retirement in September of 1994 after 38 years of dedicated service. Judy was a member of St. Jerome's Catholic Church for many years where she served parish seniors of the Young at Heart fellowship. She was a member of the Lay Salvatorians and served through their headquarters located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Judy discontinued her service to these organizations in 2006 in order to care for Jack who suffered a stroke and required long term care until his passing in October 2012. Judy spent the past four years at Lakeview Assisted Living where she enjoyed visiting with her friend Opal Bell; watching her favorite sports, game and cooking shows; reading; watching the wildlife outside of her apartment; and doing crossword puzzles. She enjoyed her weekly trips to Meijer's and Captain Luey's Seafood Restaurant with her niece. Glazed doughnuts, Milky Ways, and muffins were her favorite. She was known for her spunky attitude and caring heart. Additionally, she was a wonderful cook and gardener until Parkinson's disease left her unable to do so. Judy is preceded in death by her parents and her dear husband, Jack. Judy is survived by her brother Barry (Beverly) Swanson of Middleville, and her brother Larry (Adelle) of Riverdale, Illinois. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing, a memorial service will be planned at a later date to be determined. Burial will take place at Fort Custer National Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Calhoun County Medical Facility located at 1150 East Michigan Avenue in Battle Creek. The family of Judy wishes to extend our sincere thanks to John Bauman her long-time accountant and friend, the staff at Captain Luey's, especially Stacey Stuart, everyone from Lakeview Assisted Living, especially Angie Vosburg, and the staff at Calhoun County Medical Facility. Your love and care for Judy is greatly appreciated and will always be remembered. Arrangements have been entrusted to Richard A. Henry Funeral Home and Cremation Services. www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from May 21 to May 24, 2020