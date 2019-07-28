|
Judith Lynne Syc
Battle Creek - JUDITH LYNNE SYC, 78, passed away at home surrounded by loving family on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Judy was born on July 24, 1941 in Battle Creek, MI, the daughter of Thomas and Sylvia Nash. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Siena Heights College, Adrian, Michigan. On June 13, 1964, Judy married the love of her life, Dr. Frank Syc, DDS. Judy's greatest gift was her nurturing spirit. She was the best wife, mom, grandma, big sister and friend. She was a lover of birds, squirrels and her garden, her community and her Catholic faith. She created beautiful things, loved to read, and made a happy home. Judy was as selfless as she was kind, a true inspiration to all she has left behind. Judy was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother, James T. Nash. She is survived by her four daughters Aimee (Greg) Arbic, Emily Hoban, Maria (David) Carey and Polly (Joe) Vega and sisters Julie Nash (Ernie Lewis) and Janette (Rian) Murphy. Judy is also survived by seven granddaughters, five grandsons, and three nephews. Special expressions of gratitude to Grace Hospice for their loving, compassionate care of Judy and her family. Visitation will be held at the Richard A. Henry Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., followed by a reciting of The Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Father Christopher Ankley, celebrant. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts of remembrance may be made in Judy's name to Bronson Battle Creek Cancer Care Center and Grace Hospice of Battle Creek/Kalamazoo. Condolences may be left for the family at www.henryfuneralhome.org
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on July 28, 2019