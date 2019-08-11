|
June E. Mapes
Marshall - June E. Mapes, age 98, of Marshall, MI passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Calhoun County Medical Care Facility in Battle Creek, MI. She was born March 9, 1921, to Lawrence and Myrtle (Marshall) Brown in Lansing, MI. She was the oldest of 6 children. June attended and graduated from Lansing Eastern High School 1939 and attended Michigan State University with a two year degree.
In March of 1940, she married Frank M. Pugh (deceased) and moved to Bellevue, MI. They have two sons, Duane Frank (Marion) Pugh of Lakeland FL, Winton E (Paula) Pugh of Mattawan, MI; two grandchildren, Kurt Frank Pugh of Cornelius, NC, Paulette Elaine Everhardius of Mattawan; and one great-grandchild, Zachary; sister, Jane Page of Lansing, MI, and Darrell Brown of Phoenix, AZ.
Starting out in Bellevue, June worked 3 years for the Kellogg Company, then left to become a teller for the Security National Bank of Bellevue, MI. Later she became the bank's branch manager and eventually became the first woman bank vice president in Michigan.
After 30 years of service she retired and married David Mapes (deceased). She has one step-daughter, Deborah (Jim) Leahy of Marshall, MI; 5 step-grandchildren, Elizabeth (Jeremy Cohen) Leahy, Angela (Dan) Isaacs of Portage, MI, Greg, Matt, and Andrew all of Kalamazoo, MI; one step-grandson, Oliver Cohen. June told Deb, "I always wanted a daughter and I got you the easy way".
She was a member of the Bellevue Methodist Church and was the church treasure for 50 years. She was also an Eastern Star Member. June was preceded in death by Frank M. Pugh (spouse), David Mapes (spouse); brothers, Lawrence Brown, Jr., Milton Brown; and sister, Patricia Brown (Page).
A graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Bellevue, MI on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11:00am with Pastor James Codde officiating. A gathering will be held at the Medalist Golf Course following the graveside. Family is requesting memorial contributions be directed to the . Friends may send condolences or share a memory at www.kempffuneralhome.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019