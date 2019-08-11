Services
Kempf Family Funeral & Cremation Services
723 Old US 27 North
Marshall, MI 49068
(269) 781-9858
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Riverside Cemetery
Bellevue, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Mapes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June E. Mapes


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June E. Mapes Obituary
June E. Mapes

Marshall - June E. Mapes, age 98, of Marshall, MI passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Calhoun County Medical Care Facility in Battle Creek, MI. She was born March 9, 1921, to Lawrence and Myrtle (Marshall) Brown in Lansing, MI. She was the oldest of 6 children. June attended and graduated from Lansing Eastern High School 1939 and attended Michigan State University with a two year degree.

In March of 1940, she married Frank M. Pugh (deceased) and moved to Bellevue, MI. They have two sons, Duane Frank (Marion) Pugh of Lakeland FL, Winton E (Paula) Pugh of Mattawan, MI; two grandchildren, Kurt Frank Pugh of Cornelius, NC, Paulette Elaine Everhardius of Mattawan; and one great-grandchild, Zachary; sister, Jane Page of Lansing, MI, and Darrell Brown of Phoenix, AZ.

Starting out in Bellevue, June worked 3 years for the Kellogg Company, then left to become a teller for the Security National Bank of Bellevue, MI. Later she became the bank's branch manager and eventually became the first woman bank vice president in Michigan.

After 30 years of service she retired and married David Mapes (deceased). She has one step-daughter, Deborah (Jim) Leahy of Marshall, MI; 5 step-grandchildren, Elizabeth (Jeremy Cohen) Leahy, Angela (Dan) Isaacs of Portage, MI, Greg, Matt, and Andrew all of Kalamazoo, MI; one step-grandson, Oliver Cohen. June told Deb, "I always wanted a daughter and I got you the easy way".

She was a member of the Bellevue Methodist Church and was the church treasure for 50 years. She was also an Eastern Star Member. June was preceded in death by Frank M. Pugh (spouse), David Mapes (spouse); brothers, Lawrence Brown, Jr., Milton Brown; and sister, Patricia Brown (Page).

A graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Bellevue, MI on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11:00am with Pastor James Codde officiating. A gathering will be held at the Medalist Golf Course following the graveside. Family is requesting memorial contributions be directed to the . Friends may send condolences or share a memory at www.kempffuneralhome.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now