June Elaine Ragle
Battle Creek - It is with tremendous sadness that the family of June Elaine Ragle, age 89, of Battle Creek announces the passing of our dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Countryside Adult Foster Care home in Battle Creek, MI.
She was born January 16, 1931 in Battle Creek, MI the daughter of Claude Parker Edgell and Kathryn M. (Wertz) Edgell.
She graduated in 1949 from the Battle Creek High School. She worked for GHS Strings Corporation as a string machinist for 28 years; afterwards she cleaned houses for about seven years. She and her husband had cleaned the Battle Creek Seventh-day Adventist Tabernacle for ten years.
She is survived by two sons: Daniel L. & Joyce Braden of Marshall, MI, David L. Braden of Phenix City, AL; her daughter: Gloria A. Hance of Greenville, SC; her brother: Bernard C. & Beverly Edgell, of Florida; six grandchildren--- Brooke, Jonathan, Jason, Allison, Christy, and Jessica and several great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband and next husband: Ralph Ragle (2012), her son: Larry D. Braden 2012; her grandson: Jeremy Hance 2005; and her sister Joyce Edgell 1939.
She married Ralph H. Ragle in Battle Creek, MI on April 14, 1968; however he preceded her in death on July 15, 2012. June lived in Battle Creek for about 20 years and finally settled in Augusta, MI in 1980. June was blessed with four children, three of whom had graduated from the Battle Creek Academy. Later June happily married Ralph Ragel, a carpenter from Alexandria, Indiana on April 14, 1968.
She remained devoted to her church-- the Battle Creek Seventh-day Adventist Tabernacle. During the ten years she and her husband Ralph cleaned the church; they created many warm relationships and shared that warmth with others in her life. June has traveled to places such as Alaska and Hawaii. She enjoyed her hobbies such as caring for flowers and her cats especially "Twinkle Toes", as well as doing puzzles and coloring books.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 where the family will be present from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Funeral services commemorating the life of June Ragle will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Bachman Hebble Funeral Chapel with Pastor Robert Bernardo of the Battle Creek Seventh-day Adventist Tabernacle officiating. Burial will follow at the Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, MI. Memorial tributes may be made to: Battle Creek Academy. Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, a member by invitation Selected Independent Funeral Homes. (269)965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com
