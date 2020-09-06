1/1
June Elsie Spelman
1923 - 2020
June Elsie Spelman

Ross Twp. - June Elsie Spelman, age 97, of Augusta, MI passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at her home in Augusta.

She was born March 23, 1923 in Battle Creek, MI the daughter of Hamilton G. Marshall and Elsie M. (Anderson) Marshall.

She had worked as a secretary for the Kellogg Company for 15 years, retiring in 1957 and was also a homemaker for the rest of her life.

She married Charles W. Spelman, however he passed away on October 1, 2010.

June graduated from Lakeview High School in 1940 and completed 2 years at Argubright Business College. She loved being outside working in her garden and manicuring her yard, she loved reading and cats and enjoyed feeding the birds.

She is survived by her son: Charles Robert Spelman of Benton Harbor, MI;

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charles Warren Spelman died 2010, and her two sisters: Joyce Tift 2017 and Marian Hempel in 2005.

Private viewing will be at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service and later private family services in the chapel at Memorial Park Cemetery on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Entombment will follow.

Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service, a member by invitation Selected Independent Funeral Homes. (269) 965-5145. Please leave a special message of comfort for the family on June's webpage a www.bachmanhebble.com.




Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Sep. 6, 2020.
