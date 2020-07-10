June Petty
Battle Creek - June Petty, 95, of Battle Creek, died July 9, 2020. June was born June 2, 1925 in Okemos, MI to Merton and Lera (Young) Hurley. She married Donald Petty on May 28, 1948 and worked for the Kellogg Company for 32 years, retiring in 1982.
June enjoyed sewing, quilting, and reading. After retirement, she traveled extensively with various groups. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church for 76 years, Grainmiller's Union, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital Auxiliary and the Kellogg 25 Year Club. Family was of the ultimate importance to her and she took measures to always keep in touch with members.
June is survived by her Children: Ron (Sondra) Petty of Bellevue; Walter Petty of Paw Paw; Charlotte (John) Bell of Davison; Vernon (Julie) Petty of Akron, Ohio; and Eric Petty of Newport, Pennsylvania; a brother Bud Hurley of Bryan, Texas; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald, in 2018 and three sisters, Louise Sheldon, Ida Mae Mapes and Marion Coyer.
Funeral services to celebrate June's life will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 13, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Tom Townsend. Visitation will be Monday, July 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church. A private interment will be at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church. Arrangements by the Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com
