Battle Creek - Justin C. "Buddy" Brown, 76, of Battle Creek, died April 3, 2019. Buddy was born February 9, 1943 in Battle Creek to Justin and Bea (Wells) Brown. He graduated from Battle Creek Central and worked as an equipment operator for the city of Battle Creek for 38 years, retiring in 2012.



Buddy loved tinkering with things in the yard and in the house. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and collecting toy trains, antique toys and Coca-Cola Memorabilia.



Buddy married Emma McCowan on June 25, 1970, who survives. Also surviving are their two children, Jackie Huls and Ruthann Brown; six grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joan Behnke and Julie (Bob) Niles and a brother-in-law, Craig Bishop.



Buddy was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Tom Brown; a son-in-law, Jon Huls; a sister, Jan Bishop and a great-grandson, Travis Brown.



Visitation will be Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Funeral services to celebrate Buddy's life will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 8th, at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Ryan Wolford. Interment will follow at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the or First Church of the Nazarene. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com. Published in Battle Creek Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary