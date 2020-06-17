Karen Corey
Battle Creek - Karen Sue Corey, 72, of Battle Creek, Michigan, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Bronson Methodist Hospital. She was born on March 24, 1948, the daughter of Charles and Marjorie (Parker) Warren.
Karen graduated with the class of 1966 from Battle Creek Central High School. She was an avid lifetime member of the Redemption Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Karen worked at TransAmerica Insurance for 18 years and then as a receptionist at the VA Medical Center for 9 years.
Karen is survived by her Husband of 30 years, Ronald Si Corey; Daughter, Amy (Rocco) Goff; Son, Mark Campbell; Step-Daughter, Sherrie (Todd) Woods; Brother, David (Deborah) Warren and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her Parents and Step-Son, Simon Corey.
Karen loved making personalized cards and buying gifts for her grandchildren, they were her main passion in life and she loved to spoil them. She was deeply invested in exploring her genealogy. Karen had a huge loving heart and would reach out to friends and family to make sure they were okay and had everything they needed. She will truly be missed by all those that knew and loved her.
A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Cricket Club Banquet Room, 36 W. Michigan Avenue, Battle Creek, MI 49017 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm.
Interment will take place at Floral Lawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society in honor of Karen.
Arrangements by the Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service. 269-788-9800. www.baxterfuneral.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.