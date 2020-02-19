|
Karen Estabrook
Holland - Karen (Moody) Estabrook, age 57 of Holland, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at American House in Holland.
Karen is survived by her husband Rick Estabrook of Holland; children Kristina T. Gregory, and Thomas Winston Gregory; brother Kirk (Chris) Moody; many extended family and friends.
A memorial visitation will be Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 6-8:00pm at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a of your choice.
Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com for further information.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020