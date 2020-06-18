Karen Jean (Yost) Suggs
Battle Creek - On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, Karen Jean (Yost) Suggs, loving grandmother, and mother of one, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 77 with her daughter, Melissa by her side.
Karen was born July 31, 1942 in Battle Creek, MI to Lt. Col. Robert D. and Mildred L. (Rowell) Yost and graduated from Springfield High School with the Class of 1960. Karen worked at the Federal Center before she landed her career at the Kellogg Company in Battle Creek. She retired after nearly 30 years of service at the age of 55. Karen married Johnny Allen Suggs in July of 1963. Together they raised their only daughter, Melissa.
Karen, or "Granny" to most, was known for her kind and infectious spirit, leaving a lasting mark with everyone who was blessed enough to cross her path. She earned the nickname from the comforting grandmotherly compassion she shared with everyone in her community. Karen devoted much of her free time as a heavily involved member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, and quilting. She had a passion for travel and spent many of her retirement years exploring the countryside in her motorhome. Pulling behind, was her always recognizable red Jeep, reminding us all with its bold lettering on the back, as well as her unforgettable laugh, "Life Is Good."
Karen was preceded in death by her father, Lt. Col. Robert D. Yost; and her mother, Mildred Millie L. (Rowell) Yost. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Suggs) Jelinek; her sister, Susan (Doug) Neil of Hendersonville, NC and her most prized possessions, her grandchildren, Tyler Hughey, Shelby Hughey and Abigail Jaconette.
The family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, June 21st at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Battle Creek. Funeral services to celebrate Karen's life will be performed by The Rev. Brian Coleman, Rector at 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 22nd on the lawn of the Kellogg House Manor in Battle Creek. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, access will be restricted. However the funeral service will be livestreamed, and those wishing may visit https://vimeo.com/event/115638 or like/follow the Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care Facebook Page. In lieu of flowers, Karen would like donations to go to St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Battle Creek. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.