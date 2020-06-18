Karen Jean (Yost) Suggs
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Jean (Yost) Suggs

Battle Creek - On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, Karen Jean (Yost) Suggs, loving grandmother, and mother of one, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 77 with her daughter, Melissa by her side.

Karen was born July 31, 1942 in Battle Creek, MI to Lt. Col. Robert D. and Mildred L. (Rowell) Yost and graduated from Springfield High School with the Class of 1960. Karen worked at the Federal Center before she landed her career at the Kellogg Company in Battle Creek. She retired after nearly 30 years of service at the age of 55. Karen married Johnny Allen Suggs in July of 1963. Together they raised their only daughter, Melissa.

Karen, or "Granny" to most, was known for her kind and infectious spirit, leaving a lasting mark with everyone who was blessed enough to cross her path. She earned the nickname from the comforting grandmotherly compassion she shared with everyone in her community. Karen devoted much of her free time as a heavily involved member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, and quilting. She had a passion for travel and spent many of her retirement years exploring the countryside in her motorhome. Pulling behind, was her always recognizable red Jeep, reminding us all with its bold lettering on the back, as well as her unforgettable laugh, "Life Is Good."

Karen was preceded in death by her father, Lt. Col. Robert D. Yost; and her mother, Mildred Millie L. (Rowell) Yost. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Suggs) Jelinek; her sister, Susan (Doug) Neil of Hendersonville, NC and her most prized possessions, her grandchildren, Tyler Hughey, Shelby Hughey and Abigail Jaconette.

The family will receive friends 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, June 21st at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Battle Creek. Funeral services to celebrate Karen's life will be performed by The Rev. Brian Coleman, Rector at 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 22nd on the lawn of the Kellogg House Manor in Battle Creek. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, access will be restricted. However the funeral service will be livestreamed, and those wishing may visit https://vimeo.com/event/115638 or like/follow the Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care Facebook Page. In lieu of flowers, Karen would like donations to go to St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Battle Creek. Personal messages for the family may be placed at www.farleyestesdowdle.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Thomas Episcopal Church
Send Flowers
JUN
21
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
St. Thomas Episcopal Church
Send Flowers
JUN
22
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
On the Grass at Kellogg Manor House
Send Flowers
Service
https://vimeo.com/event/115638
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Farley Estes Dowdle Funeral Home & Cremation Care
105 Capital Ave NE
Battle Creek, MI 49017
269-962-5527
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 18, 2020
Very special gal. I worked with her.
Sandy Ranger
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved