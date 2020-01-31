|
|
Karen Lee Burkart
Battle Creek - Karen Lee Burkart, 73, of Battle Creek, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. She was born December 7, 1946 in Battle Creek the daughter of Harold and Joy (Davison) Jennings. Karen graduated from Lakeview High School class of 1965 and Western Michigan University with her Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1969. She married Richard Burkart, Jr. on March 31, 1975 in Daytona Beach, FL. Karen started her teaching career at Family Altar Christian School and then went on to be a substitute teacher for the Pennfield and Harper Creek schools for 20 plus years before retiring in 2007. She is a member of the Thornapple Valley Community Church in Delton, American Legion Auxiliary Post 298, and DAR (Daughters of American Revolution). Karen loved to spend time with her grandchildren, especially out on Gun Lake in the summer tubing and water skiing. She enjoyed working with children, volunteer projects near and far, and was involved in several children's ministries. She loved gardening, camping, sewing, quilting, traveling, and biking.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; children, Mariana Burkart, Shapel (Wade) Sova, Rachelle (Lukasz) Niec, Richard Burkart III, and Rebekah (Colin) Coriell; grandchildren, Adalia Burkart, Tess Niec, Xander Niec, Hayden Coriell, Hunter Coriell, Harper Coriell, and Henley Coriell; and brother, Todd Jennings.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service on Tuesday from 5:00-8:00 PM. A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday at 3:00 PM at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service with a visitation an hour prior. Burial will be at the Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, MI. In lieu of flowers memorial tributes may be made to DAR (Daughters of American Revolution). Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service. (269)965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020