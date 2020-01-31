Services
Bachman Hebble Funeral Service
223 Bedford Rd N
Battle Creek, MI 49037
(269) 965-5145
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bachman Hebble Funeral Service
223 Bedford Rd N
Battle Creek, MI 49037
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Bachman Hebble Funeral Service
223 Bedford Rd N
Battle Creek, MI 49037
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
3:00 PM
Bachman Hebble Funeral Service
223 Bedford Rd N
Battle Creek, MI 49037
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Burkart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Lee Burkart


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Lee Burkart Obituary
Karen Lee Burkart

Battle Creek - Karen Lee Burkart, 73, of Battle Creek, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. She was born December 7, 1946 in Battle Creek the daughter of Harold and Joy (Davison) Jennings. Karen graduated from Lakeview High School class of 1965 and Western Michigan University with her Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1969. She married Richard Burkart, Jr. on March 31, 1975 in Daytona Beach, FL. Karen started her teaching career at Family Altar Christian School and then went on to be a substitute teacher for the Pennfield and Harper Creek schools for 20 plus years before retiring in 2007. She is a member of the Thornapple Valley Community Church in Delton, American Legion Auxiliary Post 298, and DAR (Daughters of American Revolution). Karen loved to spend time with her grandchildren, especially out on Gun Lake in the summer tubing and water skiing. She enjoyed working with children, volunteer projects near and far, and was involved in several children's ministries. She loved gardening, camping, sewing, quilting, traveling, and biking.

She is survived by her husband, Richard; children, Mariana Burkart, Shapel (Wade) Sova, Rachelle (Lukasz) Niec, Richard Burkart III, and Rebekah (Colin) Coriell; grandchildren, Adalia Burkart, Tess Niec, Xander Niec, Hayden Coriell, Hunter Coriell, Harper Coriell, and Henley Coriell; and brother, Todd Jennings.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service on Tuesday from 5:00-8:00 PM. A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday at 3:00 PM at Bachman Hebble Funeral Service with a visitation an hour prior. Burial will be at the Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, MI. In lieu of flowers memorial tributes may be made to DAR (Daughters of American Revolution). Arrangements by the Bachman Hebble Funeral Service. (269)965-5145 www.bachmanhebble.com
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -