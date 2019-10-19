|
Karl S. Gapske
Battle Creek - Karl Steven Gapske, 59, passed away on October 16th, 2019. He was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on August 28, 1960, to parents Norman and Barbara Gapske. He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Gapske. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Gapske; sisters Jenny Lynn (Gapske) Miller of Marshall, Michigan and Kristin Lee Gapske (Stephen Meagher) of Ann Arbor, Michigan; nephews Gregory Robert Johnson (Jolene Jenkins), Marshall, Michigan, Flynn Lee Meagher and Ty Dylan Gapske Meagher, Ann Arbor, Michigan; and great-niece Gabrielle Raven Johnson, Marshall, Michigan.
Karl graduated from Battle Creek Central High School in 1978 and attended Kellogg Community College and Western Michigan University. Throughout his life he lived in Battle Creek, Los Angeles, Kalamazoo and Charlevoix, and traveled to Germany.
Karl was a professional drummer, and played in bands since high school, the longest with Sweet Energy and Plain Jayne, both touring bands. He was a creative, musical soul, and was the heartbeat of every band he played with, and had an encyclopedic knowledge of drummers, musical styles and groups. Through his musicianship over the years, Karl left a legacy of joy, as he provided the beat to so many, whether at a party, a concert, an outdoor festival or beloved local bar.
Karl was a force of nature, with his huge laugh, sense of humor, innate rhythmicality, and love of family. He enjoyed collecting music and drum equipment, avidly absorbing thousands of albums and CDs, as well as gardening and laughing along with standup comedians. Karl displayed resiliency and endurance through health issues, and was a proud graduate of the Life Recovery Program.
And the beat goes on…
A visitation will be held at Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service, 375 W. Dickman Rd., Battle Creek on Monday, October 21, 2019, from 1:00-3:00 pm. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Karl's name may be made to the The Haven of Rest, Battle Creek, Michigan. Arrangements entrusted to Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Battle Creek Enquirer from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019